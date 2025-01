BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 has occurred in Kazakhstan, the Altai-Sayan branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences says, Trend reports.

The earthquake was reported to have occurred 220 kilometers from the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk. The epicenter of the tremors was approximately 70 kilometers from the border with China.

The intensity of the earthquakes at the epicenter was 3.5 points on the MSK-64 scale.