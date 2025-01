BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the fees charged to American-flagged ships for passage through the Panama Canal, Trend reports.

“American ships are being overcharged and are not receiving fair treatment in any way—even the U.S. Navy,” Trump stated during his inaugural address.

“And most importantly, China is now running the Panama Canal, but we never handed it over to China. We handed it over to Panama. And we will take it back,” he added.