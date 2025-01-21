Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Business Materials 21 January 2025 11:54 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 21

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 21, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 15 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 30 currencies have depreciated relative to January 20.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,679 rials, and one euro is 595,480 rials, while on January 20, one euro was 590,721.

Currency

Rial on January 21

Rial on January 20

1 US dollar

USD

572,679

575,398

1 British pound

GBP

704,112

700,310

1 Swiss franc

CHF

630,534

628,708

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,863

51,386

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,601

51,298

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,809

79,201

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,641

6,646

1 UAE dirham

AED

155,937

156,677

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,857,880

1,859,116

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,426

206,503

100 Japanese yens

JPY

367,833

367,993

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,605

73,901

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,487,755

1,494,144

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

399,731

397,381

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

323,895

321,239

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,851

30,713

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,103

16,213

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,642

5,618

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,329

158,076

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,758

43,914

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

358,393

356,320

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,714

153,439

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,523,082

1,530,314

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

422,136

420,137

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

470,482

472,875

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,302

19,405

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

414,883

415,194

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

115,771

116,113

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,438

78,554

100 Thai baht

THB

1,678,734

1,675,114

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,442

127,688

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

397,888

395,177

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

807,728

811,563

1 euro

EUR

595,480

590,721

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,002

108,524

1 Georgian lari

GEL

201,008

202,519

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,199

35,153

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,800

7,832

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,119

175,664

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,788

338,469

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

983,979

984,462

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,442

52,550

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,691

164,389

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,696

10,747

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 712,471 rials and $1 costs 685,191 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 693,065 rials, and the price of $1 totals 666,528 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 810,000–813,000 rials, while one euro is about 842,000–845,000 rials.

