Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 21, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 15 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 30 currencies have depreciated relative to January 20.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,679 rials, and one euro is 595,480 rials, while on January 20, one euro was 590,721.

Currency Rial on January 21 Rial on January 20 1 US dollar USD 572,679 575,398 1 British pound GBP 704,112 700,310 1 Swiss franc CHF 630,534 628,708 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,863 51,386 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,601 51,298 1 Danish krone DKK 79,809 79,201 1 Indian rupee INR 6,641 6,646 1 UAE dirham AED 155,937 156,677 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,857,880 1,859,116 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,426 206,503 100 Japanese yens JPY 367,833 367,993 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,605 73,901 1 Omani rial OMR 1,487,755 1,494,144 1 Canadian dollar CAD 399,731 397,381 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 323,895 321,239 1 South African rand ZAR 30,851 30,713 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,103 16,213 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,642 5,618 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,329 158,076 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,758 43,914 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 358,393 356,320 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,714 153,439 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,523,082 1,530,314 1 Singapore dollar SGD 422,136 420,137 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 470,482 472,875 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,302 19,405 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 414,883 415,194 1 Libyan dinar LYD 115,771 116,113 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,438 78,554 100 Thai baht THB 1,678,734 1,675,114 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,442 127,688 1,000 South Korean won KRW 397,888 395,177 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 807,728 811,563 1 euro EUR 595,480 590,721 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,002 108,524 1 Georgian lari GEL 201,008 202,519 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,199 35,153 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,800 7,832 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,119 175,664 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,788 338,469 100 Philippine pesos PHP 983,979 984,462 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,442 52,550 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,691 164,389 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,696 10,747

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 712,471 rials and $1 costs 685,191 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 693,065 rials, and the price of $1 totals 666,528 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 810,000–813,000 rials, while one euro is about 842,000–845,000 rials.