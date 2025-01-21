Kazakhstan-China automobile checkpoints suspend operations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 21. Automobile checkpoints on the border with China will not operate from January 27 through February 1, 2025, Trend reports with reference to the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s State Revenue Committee informs that due to the Spring Festival in the People’s Republic of China, from 8:00 PM on January 27, 2025, until 8:00 AM on February 1, 2025, the movement of people, vehicles, and cargo through automobile checkpoints at the Kazakhstan-China border will be suspended.



To note, railway checkpoints at the Kazakhstan-China border will continue to operate as usual.