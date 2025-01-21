Russia abides by neutrality towards Azerbaijani-Armenian relations – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Russia abides by neutrality in relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan today, Trend reports.

“We are addressing pertinent concerns regarding the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku. We are committed to ensuring that the fraternal nations of our country coexist in peace and amicable relations,” he added.

Lavrov noted that Moscow has a relationship of strategic partnership and alliance with both the Armenian and the Azerbaijani sides.

“This is of paramount importance to us,” he emphasized.

