BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The rebuilding of infrastructure and the establishment of expansive green zones are underway, aiming to bring back the ecological harmony in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojaly district, Trend reports.

Here, as part of the extensive rehabilitation and development taking place in Khojaly city, the restoration of verdant plantations is receiving particular focus.

According to the local terrain and ecological features, the legal entity "Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdam and Khojaly districts" is planting tree species such as Eldar pine, oriental pine, Leyland cypress, Italian pine, maple, and olive, as well as various ornamental shrubs and flowers.

These native and ornamental tree species are truly enhancing the charm of the revitalized city. Care is being taken to ensure the trees are well watered and the green plantations are nurtured. There are intentions to keep growing the green plantations in the area moving forward.

To date, 52 families (204 people) have been resettled in Khojaly city. The resettlement process will continue in stages in accordance with the "I State Program for the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan".

To note, during the occupation, the Armenians cruelly destroyed üoodlands and many historical sites and material and cultural relics that maintained the old history of this area, in addition to committing genocide against the population of Khojaly

