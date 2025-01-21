Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Tourism

Azerbaijan establishes tourist village in its Asgaran

Tourism Materials 21 January 2025 20:32 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan establishes tourist village in its Asgaran

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. A tourist village and a park will be created in Asgaran, Trend reports.

According to the information, the work on the preparation of the general plan-concept project and preliminary project of Asgaran Gala Park has been started.

Thus, “Esaslı Tikinti ve Təchizat” (Capital Construction and Supplies) Limited Liability Company, subordinated to the Ministry of Culture, has already completed the relevant work.

The organization entrusted Artcloud Network International to perform the works and signed a contract with the company for 942,800 manat ($554,414).

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more