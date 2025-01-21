Azerbaijan establishes tourist village in its Asgaran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. A tourist village and a park will be created in Asgaran, Trend reports.

According to the information, the work on the preparation of the general plan-concept project and preliminary project of Asgaran Gala Park has been started.

Thus, “Esaslı Tikinti ve Təchizat” (Capital Construction and Supplies) Limited Liability Company, subordinated to the Ministry of Culture, has already completed the relevant work.

The organization entrusted Artcloud Network International to perform the works and signed a contract with the company for 942,800 manat ($554,414).