BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. France has repeatedly come under fire for its alleged role in supporting and utilizing terrorism as a tool of foreign policy, with African and Middle Eastern countries being among the most vocal critics.

Spy Technologies and Destabilization in Algeria

According to the Algerian Ennahar TV channel, France is reportedly collaborating with the Moroccan regime in the creation of the Pegasus spy software.

"This software is used to monitor Algerian officials and is part of Paris' strategy to destabilize Algeria. Additionally, French media portray events in Algeria in a way that undermines the country's image," the channel said.

Historical Context and Contemporary Politics

French foreign policy, as Algeria’s Radio Bechar notes, continues to follow a colonial strategy.

"Terrorism is used as a pretext to intervene in African countries' affairs and exploit their natural resources. In the Sahel region, France has been repeatedly accused of supporting terrorist groups, which justifies its military presence and influence.

Special attention is given to France's role in the so-called ‘Black Decade’ in Algeria. A significant amount of the weapons used by terrorists against the Algerian population were of French origin. Moreover, France supported the creation of the 'Islamic Salvation Front,' which deepened the crisis in the country," said the program on Radio Bechar.

Accusations of Ties with Terrorists

Amid a loss of influence in Africa, France continues to intervene in Algeria's affairs by creating and supporting terrorist groups, according to Radio Bechar. These actions are carried out through diplomatic channels, French media, and Paris's allies, who seek to destabilize the region.

In an interview with ORTB Radio, the President of Niger noted that his country suffers from France's actions as well. According to him, France finances terrorists and supplies them with weapons, which destabilizes the region and weakens its governments.

France, the Middle East, and Jihadism

The accusations of supporting terrorist groups extend beyond Africa and into the Middle East.

According to ORTB Radio, Türkiye has demanded the repatriation of its citizens involved in jihadist activities. Ankara accuses Paris of supporting Syrian Kurdish forces, which, according to Türkiye, are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, a recognized terrorist organization.

These allegations voiced by various countries and media raise concerns about double standards and hidden motives in France's foreign policy. Using terrorism as a tool to achieve political and economic goals threatens the stability of entire regions and endangers the sovereignty and security of nations like Algeria, Niger, and others.