TAP receives results of first tests on pipeline materials for hydrogen transportation (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium (TAP AG) has received the results of first tests on pipeline materials for hydrogen transportation, TAP AG consortium told Trend.

"TAP's ambition is to develop the asset to allow transportation of hydrogen. We have outlined a roadmap to prepare for the medium/long-term transport of natural gas and hydrogen blends, as well as renewable gases. In 2021, an initial study on hydrogen readiness verified TAP's potential to transport hydrogen blend in the future. We are currently conducting tests on pipeline materials in an international laboratory. The results for first tests were received in Q4 2024 and they are currently being assessed. The next tests have already started, with results expected in 2025," said the consortium.

TAP AG said that the required modifications can only be defined once the suitability of the existing pipeline and other equipment has been fully assessed.

"Once the material testing is complete, the results will need to be thoroughly assessed. In addition, the suitability of other equipment required for hydrogen transport must also be evaluated, and those results will need to be considered. Only after these assessments are complete can TAP's readiness for hydrogen transportation be more accurately understood," said the consortium.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 877 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to Southeastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to Bulgaria, thereby enhancing the security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP’s exit points in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

