Path to favorable agreement exists for nuclear program - Iranian deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. There are favorable opportunities for lifting sanctions against Iran and reaching an agreement concerning its nuclear program, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, told reporters, Trend reports.

In an interview with Iranian media, Gharibabadi stated that Iran considers restarting negotiations as acceptable to reach an agreement.

He further added that, just as before, Iran is ready to begin talks aimed at lifting sanctions imposed on the country. Of course, if the other parties show willingness to engage in discussions, the negotiations will start and lead to results, he pointed out.

The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that if the other parties demonstrate differing positions during the negotiations, Iran will adjust its policies accordingly.

To note, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran related to its nuclear program in November 2018. Throughout this period, sanctions have targeted Iran’s oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.

To note, on January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.