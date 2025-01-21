Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with Azerbaijan on migration co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 21. Kyrgyzstan has approved an agreement with Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of migration, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed a law amending the country's legislation in connection with the ratification of the agreement on migration cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The document was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the government of Azerbaijan on April 24, 2024, in Baku. The law was approved by the Kyrgyz parliament on December 11 last year.

The agreement between the two countries envisages active cooperation in the field of migration, the protection of the rights of citizens of one country residing in the territory of the other, as well as the exchange of information and experience within the framework of national legislation and international obligations of the parties.

