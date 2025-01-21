EBRD unveils new strategy to transform agrifood sector by 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has unveiled its new Food and Agribusiness Strategy 2025, focusing on the sustainable transformation of the agrifood sector within the global food system, Trend reports.

The strategy emphasizes environmental, social, and economic sustainability, alongside a stronger emphasis on private-sector partnerships.

According to EBRD’s Head of Food and Agribusiness, Natalia Zhukova, the 2025 strategy aims to explore new opportunities while addressing urgent sector demands. It focuses on "incremental radicalism," a strategy that gradually incorporates emerging solutions to enhance long-term stability, reduce economic disruptions, and boost food security.

The strategy aligns with the Bank’s broader goals, including the green economy transition, gender equality, and digital transformation. It also aims to increase green investments and economic inclusion. Additionally, the 2025 strategy will guide all EBRD operations in the agrifood sector, ensuring consistency across projects while adapting to specific country needs.