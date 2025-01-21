Azerbaijan, Planet Labs PBC discuss prospects for cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the American company Planet Labs PBC were discussed, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official X page, Trend reports.

"During a meeting with Ashley Johnson, the financial and operational director of the American company Planet Labs PBC, as part of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the Davos Economic Forum, we noted the importance of optimizing resources through the use of innovative solutions in energy, ecology and other areas, and also discussed prospects for cooperation with the company,” the post reads.