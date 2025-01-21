Azerbaijan's Baku hosts int'l conference dedicated to Réunion Island's independence (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. An international conference titled "Independence of Réunion: A Look at France's Colonial Legacy and the Path to Sovereignty" is taking place in Azerbaijan’s Baku on January 21, with the organizational support of the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

According to the report, the conference focuses on Réunion Island, which remains under French colonial rule.

The event is attended by representatives of the people of Réunion, who are fighting for independence, as well as leaders of organizations engaged in anti-colonial activities, human rights defenders, heads of non-governmental organizations, experts, and decolonization researchers.

The conference will talk about efforts to get international organizations to recognize the right of the people of Réunion to self-determination. It will also talk about international legal mechanisms that can be used in this situation.

Notably, the island of Réunion was discovered by Portuguese explorers in the early 1500s. It was captured by the French during the reign of Louis XIV in 1642 and was initially named Bourbon Island. Three years later, the first permanent colony was established.

On Réunion Island, the legacy of colonialism continues to impact the economic, political, and social spheres. France's dominant position on the island and its powerful mechanisms of influence create significant obstacles for the local population's efforts to achieve political and economic independence.

Economically, this is reflected in the island's high dependence on France in terms of foreign trade and investment, the weakening of local production, and a high unemployment rate. Politically, France's models of governance and institutional mechanisms limit the right of the people of Réunion to self-determination and minimize their participation in the decision-making process.

This event will serve as a platform to call for international support regarding the importance of the people of Réunion determining their own future.

