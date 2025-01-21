Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses condolences to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended condolences to Türkiye following the tragic fire at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in the Turkish province of Bolu, which resulted in casualties and injuries, the ministry's publication on the social network "X" said, Trend reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of fatalities and injuries in the fire at the hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort, Bolu province, Türkiye.

We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, to friendly and brotherly Türkiye, and wish a swift recovery to the injured”.

