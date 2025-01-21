Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction falls

Finance Materials 21 January 2025 12:59 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) conducted another currency auction on January 21, Trend reports via CBA.

The demand at the auction amounted to $53.2 million (down 25.49 percent, or $18.2 million, compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $71.4 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The maximum demand for currency was recorded at the auction held on January 7 this year—$73.5 million. This year, currency auctions have sold for a total of $339 million.

Meanwhile, a total of $7.09 billion has been purchased at currency auctions in 2024.

About $417.1 million were purchased at currency auctions in January 2024, $870.6 million in February, $498.3 million in March, $623.4 million in April, $558.6 million in May, $581 million in June, $597.1 million in July, $649.1 million in August, $582.87 million in September, $738.7 million in October, $487.1 million in November, and $492.2 million in December.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilaterally selling foreign currencies under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

