Fire in Türkiye leaves no Azerbaijani citizens among victims - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Azerbaijani citizens are not among the dead and injured in the fire that occurred in the ski center Kartalkaya in Türkiye's Bolu province, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

To note, the death toll from the fire reached 66 people, while 51 others were injured.

The fire started last night at around 03:30 local time on the fourth floor of the 11-story hotel building. Thirty fire engines and 28 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin stated that the cause of the fire is still unknown, but the fire is believed to have started on the floor where the restaurant was located. At the time of the incident, 234 guests were in the hotel.

An investigation into the fire has been launched.