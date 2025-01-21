Azerbaijan's ANAMA posts weekly figures on demining operations in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its weekly report on humanitarian demining operations in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

As many as 100 anti-tank and 89 anti-personnel mines and 192 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from January 13 through January 19.

According to the information, about 601.8 ha of land was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

