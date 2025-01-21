Kyrgyzstan to inaugurate trade house in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The signing ceremony of the agreement on the opening of the Trade House of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan was held within the framework of strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to information, the document was signed by the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maksat Mamytkanov, and the Director of Ocuklu Holding Company, Ilmas Ocuklu.

The Trade House will become a key platform for promoting Kyrgyz goods to the Azerbaijani market, as well as for strengthening ties between the business communities of the two countries. The main objective of the new center is to promote the development of Kyrgyz exports, including organic agricultural products, textiles, handicrafts, and other high-quality products that are already in demand in the region.

The Trade House will start its work in the coming months, providing services in logistics, product promotion, and finding new markets. This innovation is expected to become a driver for increasing mutual trade and attracting investment.