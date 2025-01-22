Alstom eyes Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan for railway expansion (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Alstom is actively expanding its presence in Central Asia, with a focus on sustainable rail transport solutions tailored to the region’s specific needs, said Jerome Boyet, Managing Director of Alstom in Western and Central Asia, in an interview with Trend.

"Our presence in any region, including Central Asia, is directly linked to our operational needs and our commitment to meeting the requirements of our customers," Boyet noted. He emphasized that Alstom’s growth in Kazakhstan serves as a springboard for exploring opportunities in neighboring markets like Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. "Any potential expansion into these territories would be driven by customer needs for support and infrastructure development. We are dedicated to fostering partnerships that create value and enhance the operational capabilities of the railway systems in the region".

Highlighting Alstom’s commitment to greener rail networks, Boyet pointed to the company’s electric locomotives as a cornerstone of its sustainability strategy. "Our electric locomotives deliver the lowest carbon footprint of all transport solutions available today," he said. The locomotives currently operating in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan showcase exceptional environmental performance, achieving emission rates as low as 7.0 gCO2/ton.km.

"This commitment aligns with the global push for greener solutions and supports the goals of Central Asian countries to enhance their transportation infrastructure while minimizing their environmental impact," Boyet explained.

Alstom is open to collaborating with local stakeholders to support regional modernization efforts. "By understanding the specific requirements of local markets, we can effectively tailor our approach and consider opportunities for establishing manufacturing and maintenance operations where there is significant demand," Boyet said.

He stressed the importance of aligning investments with regional development goals: "We believe in collaborating with local stakeholders to ensure that our investments align with the broader goals of regional development."

As Alstom continues to innovate, it remains dedicated to providing Central Asia with advanced technologies and environmentally friendly transport options. "We are improving the efficiency of railway transport and contributing to a more sustainable future for the region," Boyet concluded.