Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan convenes preparatory hearing on person accused of state treason

Politics Materials 22 January 2025 09:18 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan convenes preparatory hearing on person accused of state treason
Photo: State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The preparatory hearing on the case of Ivan Nikolaevich Svetlichniy, who was arrested in the framework of the criminal case conducted by the State Security Service (SSS), was held in Baku Court for Serious Crimes under the chairmanship of Judge Aygun Gurbanova on January 21, Trend reports.

According to the information, Svetlichniy, who is a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is charged under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (state treason).

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more