Capsule laid for solar power plant construction in Kyrgyzstan's Chuy region

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 22. A capsule has been laid for the construction of a solar power plant in the Kemin district of the Chuy region in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyzstan Cabinet of Ministers, the plant's capacity will be 100 MW, with an annual output of 155 million kWh. It is expected that the station will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 140,000 tons and coal consumption by 50,000 tons per year, while also creating approximately 500 jobs during its construction.

Chinese companies based in Shaanxi Province have invested in the project, which has a value of about $50 million.

At the capsule-laying ceremony, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that while the country continues to rely on the legacy of Soviet-era hydroelectric plants, it is also striving to implement modern, eco-friendly energy sources.

“Our population has surpassed 7 million, new large enterprises are being launched, and the demand for electricity is growing exponentially. This is why we are beginning the construction of this solar power plant, paving the way for a clean energy future and harnessing the power of the sun. This event underscores our responsibility to the planet, the necessity of preserving nature, and the wise use of resources,” the head of the government stated.

Kasymaliev also reminded the audience of other large-scale energy projects, such as the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydroelectric power station, the Kulanak hydroelectric power station, the Bala-Saryu hydroelectric power station, and dozens of other small hydropower plants. He expressed confidence that through joint efforts, the country would hit its targets of securing energy independence and fostering sustainable development.

