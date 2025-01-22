Export operations from Shah Deniz Alpha platform back to normal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Export operations from the Alpha platform at Azerbaijan’s giant Shah Deniz gas and condensate field are back to normal, bp Azerbaijan told Trend.

“As to the upstream part of Shah Deniz, we are now back to normal production and export operations from the Alpha platform,” said the company.

On January 7, a technical fault was discovered in the underwater export pipeline between the Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) platform and the Sangachal terminal. Due to operational reasons, production and export activities from the SDA platform were temporarily suspended, and the platform itself was safely shut down.

As of the evening of January 18, the technical issue with the underwater pipeline was fully resolved.

Located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Shah Deniz is one of the largest gas and condensate fields in the world. Gas and condensate from Shah Deniz have been extracted since December 2006 and exported since 2007 to Georgia and Türkiye. Since December 2020, exports have also reached Europe.

The reserves of Shah Deniz are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas.

