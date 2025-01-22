UN chief stresses need for Iran to address nuclear concerns for peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, emphasized the critical need for Iran to take the first step toward de-escalating tensions in the Middle East, Trend reports.

Guterres highlighted the urgency of addressing the risks posed by the current geopolitical climate, warning that without action, there could be a significant escalation in the region.

“The first step now must come from Iran,” Guterres stated. “Because if not, we risk having indeed an escalation.” The UN chief stressed that it is crucial for Iran to recognize the importance of this step for peace and stability in the region.

Guterres further urged Iran to address the ongoing concerns about its nuclear ambitions, stating, “I hope that Iran understands that it is useful to have this first step, and that it does make sense at all to bet on the possibility, because it's not even a reality, or the perception that Iran is aiming at having nuclear weapons.”

He continued, emphasizing the need for clear communication and constructive engagement. “I think to make it clear once and for all that that will not happen, and to engage... constructively for a new security architecture in the region, respecting the independence of all the other countries,” Guterres said. This, he believes, would pave the way for Iran's full integration into the global economy.

The UN Secretary-General concluded his remarks by acknowledging the broader implications of the issue for global peace. “This is one of the most, I would say, serious risks in global peace and security,” he added, calling for international cooperation to ensure the region's stability and security moving forward.