Azerbaijan’s Central Bank reserves reach new high

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The mandatory reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stand at $11 billion, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference dedicated to the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Trend reports.

"The Central Bank's total strategic reserves have increased by 3.5 percent, reaching $72 billion," he added.

To note, the CBA decided to leave the discount rate unchanged at 7.25 percent on December 18, 2024.

The upper and lower limits of the interest rate corridor also remained steady at 8.25 percent and 6.25 percent, respectively.

