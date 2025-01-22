Iran, Azerbaijan to benefit from newly-formed energy working group - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The joint working group will be established between Iran and Azerbaijan in the field of energy, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev in Tehran on January 21, Trend reports.

He believes that by setting up a joint working group, the two countries will delve into and concentrate on cooperation at a technical level.

The Iranian minister noted that Iran's foreign policy gives priority to neighboring countries, and at the same time, Azerbaijan's position in this direction is unique. Organization of meetings between the two countries is effective to improve relations in various fields.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev also noted at the meeting that mutual visits have special significance and are the result of mutual study of the potential and infrastructure of the two countries.

To note, the two-day 16th meeting of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission in Tehran started on January 21.

