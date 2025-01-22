President of Gambia expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. President of the Republic of Gambia Adama Barrow has sent a letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev over the tragic death of people caused by the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying Baku-Grozny near Aktau, Kazakhstan on December 25, 2024, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I write to extend heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and people of the Gambia and on my own behalf to the government and people of Azerbaijan for the tragic loss of innocent lives resulting from the crash of an Azerbaijani aircraft on the 25th December 2024.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and anyone affected by this unfortunate circumstance, assuring you of the government of the Gambia’s moral support during these difficult times and beyond.

Please allow me to pray for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace and give you the strength to deal with this misfortune," the letter reads.