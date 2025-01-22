Kyrgyzstan enacts law limiting religious influence

Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 22. President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, signed a new law limiting religious influence, Trend reports.

The law restricts the wearing of clothing that conceals identity in public places and government institutions, with exceptions for work-related attire or medical reasons.

It also prohibits religious ceremonies in nursing homes, prisons, and military units involving foreign religious figures.

Except in religious settings, it is illegal to distribute religious literature in public spaces, government institutions, schools, and residential areas.

Additionally, changes to the political party law prevent the creation of parties based on religion, require political parties to adhere to secular principles in their campaigns, and ban foreign governments or religious organizations from financing them.

