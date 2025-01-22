Tajikistan spotlights its CIS chairmanship priorities

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 22. The inaugural meeting of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS member states, chaired by Tajikistan, was held in Minsk, Trend reports via Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry.

The event was chaired by Tajikistan's permanent plenipotentiary representative to the CIS, the ambassador of Tajikistan to Belarus, Bakhtovar Safarzoda.

In the course of the meeting, Head of the CIS Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Ahmad Saidmurodzoda presented the priorities of Tajik chairmanship in the Commonwealth in 2025 in political, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of countering challenges and threats.

The sides discussed the content of the meetings of the CIS statutory bodies to be held in Tajikistan in the coming period, the main one of which will be the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State on October 10, 2025, in Dushanbe.

The CIS chairmanship passed from Russia to Tajikistan in 2025. The Commonwealth is co-chaired by Russia and Turkmenistan, which will assume the chairmanship in the future.