Central Bank of Azerbaijan shares inflation forecasts for 2025-2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has projected that inflation will reach 5.5 percent this year and 3.8 percent by 2026, Trend reports.

The forecast was shared in a comment regarding the CBA’s decision on the key rate.

“The current monetary policy is aimed at maintaining inflation within the target range and stabilizing inflation expectations. Under the existing policy, the baseline scenario suggests that annual inflation will remain within the target corridor [4±2 percent] in 2025 and 2026.

As per the updated forecast for January 2025, it is expected that annual inflation will be around 5.5 percent this year and 3.8 percent in 2026,” the statement said.

To note, the CBA decided to leave the discount rate unchanged at 7.25 percent on January 22.

The upper and lower limits of the interest rate corridor also remained steady at 8.25 percent and 6.25 percent, respectively.

