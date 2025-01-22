Azerbaijan tallies unique depositors in banking sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The number of unique depositors in Azerbaijan's banking sector has reached 106,700, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Kazimov highlighted that in 2024, the banking sector in Azerbaijan saw an increase of more than 40 percent in the number of unique depositors.

“Throughout the year, an additional 43,600 unique depositors were registered. Of these, 77.7 percent are depositors with amounts up to 30,000,” Kazimov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel