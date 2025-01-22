Brazil names André Corrêa do Lago as COP30 president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Brazilian government has officially appointed Ambassador André Corrêa do Lago, Secretary for Climate, Energy, and Environment at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the President of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Trend reports.

Following the decision made by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Ana Toni, the current National Secretary for Climate Change at the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, will serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the conference.

Ambassador Corrêa do Lago, a veteran in climate negotiations, is expected to play a pivotal role in mediating discussions among the parties to the UNFCCC. “The COP president must act impartially, fostering consensus and driving ambitious commitments,” the Brazilian government stated. The role requires extensive coordination and engagement in the months leading up to the conference, ensuring alignment among diverse stakeholders.

Scheduled for November 2025 in Belém, Pará, COP30 will be a significant milestone in global climate efforts, with Brazil taking the lead in shaping the agenda. “This appointment reinforces Brazil’s leadership in international climate negotiations and its dedication to sustainable development,” the announcement noted.

While Azerbaijan formally holds the COP presidency until the conference begins, Brazil will actively engage in preparatory work to encourage dialogue and collaboration among nations and stakeholders. The government emphasized its goal of achieving meaningful outcomes in Belém, a city symbolizing the critical importance of protecting the Amazon and combating climate change.