Iran's Supreme Court approves execution of Azerbaijani Embassy assailant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Iran's Supreme Court has approved the execution of the individual responsible for attacking the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Iran's Judiciary spokesperson, Asghar Jahangir said at today's press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

He stated that the criminal case has been referred to court for further consideration.

“The court will invite the victims' families. If the victims demand the execution of the attacker, the case will be sent to the relevant authorities for enforcement,” he added.

To note, an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle. During the attack, the embassy’s head of security, Orkhan Askerov, was killed while two others were injured.