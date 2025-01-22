Climate crisis heavily affects Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The climate crisis is a problem that has a great impact on the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as well, Deputy Chairperson of the Health Committee of the Turkish Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Filiz Besim said during the second meeting of heads of committees on health issues of TURKPA member parliaments, Trend reports.

She noted the impact of climate change effects on human health.

“We in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have already started facing floods, storms, and many other natural phenomena that were not previously common in the region. We are also well aware of the health effects of extreme heat,” Filiz Besim added.

