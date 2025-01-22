Azerbaijan announces 2024 ship repair tally

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Plant and the “Bibiheybat” Ship Repair Plant of Azerbaijan Shipping Company (ASCO) carried out repairs of 1,088 ships in 2024, Trend reports via ASCO.

Of all the repair operations, 870 were intervoyage navigation repairs, eight were major repairs, 20 were dock repairs, and one was a current repair.

These 899 repairs were wrapped up at the “Zigh” plant.

Meanwhile, the “Bibiheybat” plant completed 100 intervoyage navigation repairs, 17 major repairs, 54 dock repairs, and 18 current repairs, totaling 189 repairs.

Last year, 27 of the ships repaired belonged to third-party organizations.

Over the past five years, ASCO’s ship repair plants have carried out 4,707 repairs, 195 of which involved ships belonging to third-party organizations

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Joint-Stock Company merged the country’s main fleets, the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic’s Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC has two shipyards and offshore support and commercial fleets. The merchant fleet has 51 ships: 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo, 1 Ro-Ro, and 2 Ro-Pax. By integrating maritime fleets, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company takes on high-level responsibilities.

