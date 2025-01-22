Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 22, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while one currency has depreciated relative to January 21.

As for CBI, $1 equals 576,020 rials, and one euro is 600,340 rials, while on January 21, one euro was 595,480 rials.

Currency Rial on January 22 Rial on January 21 1 US dollar USD 576,020 572,679 1 British pound GBP 710,237 704,112 1 Swiss franc CHF 635,033 630,534 1 Swedish króna SEK 52,392 51,863 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,967 50,601 1 Danish krone DKK 80,457 79,809 1 Indian rupee INR 6,661 6,641 1 UAE dirham AED 156,847 155,937 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,869,192 1,857,880 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,741 205,426 100 Japanese yens JPY 370,427 367,833 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,981 73,605 1 Omani rial OMR 1,496,589 1,487,755 1 Canadian dollar CAD 401,915 399,731 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 326,333 323,895 1 South African rand ZAR 31,125 30,851 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,164 16,103 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,775 5,642 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,247 157,329 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,967 43,758 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 361,171 358,393 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,605 152,714 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,531,968 1,523,082 1 Singapore dollar SGD 425,778 422,136 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 473,516 470,482 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,406 19,302 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,115 414,883 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,472 115,771 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,222 78,438 100 Thai baht THB 1,696,893 1,678,734 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,696 127,442 1,000 South Korean won KRW 401,171 397,888 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 812,440 807,728 1 euro EUR 600,340 595,480 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,262 108,002 1 Georgian lari GEL 201,973 201,008 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,317 35,199 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,743 7,800 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,149 175,119 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 338,747 336,788 100 Philippine pesos PHP 986,955 983,979 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,846 52,442 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,667 163,691 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,759 10,696

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 713,588 rials and $1 costs 684,681 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 694,152 rials, and the price of $1 totals 666,032 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 825,000–828,000 rials, while one euro is about 859,000–862,000 rials.