Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 22

Business Materials 22 January 2025 11:39 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 22, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while one currency has depreciated relative to January 21.

As for CBI, $1 equals 576,020 rials, and one euro is 600,340 rials, while on January 21, one euro was 595,480 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 22

Rial on January 21

1 US dollar

USD

576,020

572,679

1 British pound

GBP

710,237

704,112

1 Swiss franc

CHF

635,033

630,534

1 Swedish króna

SEK

52,392

51,863

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,967

50,601

1 Danish krone

DKK

80,457

79,809

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,661

6,641

1 UAE dirham

AED

156,847

155,937

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,869,192

1,857,880

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,741

205,426

100 Japanese yens

JPY

370,427

367,833

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,981

73,605

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,496,589

1,487,755

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

401,915

399,731

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

326,333

323,895

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,125

30,851

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,164

16,103

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,775

5,642

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,247

157,329

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,967

43,758

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

361,171

358,393

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,605

152,714

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,531,968

1,523,082

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

425,778

422,136

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

473,516

470,482

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,406

19,302

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,115

414,883

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,472

115,771

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,222

78,438

100 Thai baht

THB

1,696,893

1,678,734

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,696

127,442

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

401,171

397,888

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

812,440

807,728

1 euro

EUR

600,340

595,480

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,262

108,002

1 Georgian lari

GEL

201,973

201,008

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,317

35,199

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,743

7,800

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,149

175,119

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

338,747

336,788

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

986,955

983,979

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,846

52,442

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,667

163,691

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,759

10,696

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 713,588 rials and $1 costs 684,681 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 694,152 rials, and the price of $1 totals 666,032 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 825,000–828,000 rials, while one euro is about 859,000–862,000 rials.

