Lummus partners with Eni’s Versalis to advance phenolics technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Lummus Technology, a leader in process technologies, and Versalis, Eni’s chemical division, have announced a strategic partnership to license Versalis' technologies in the phenolics value chain, Trend reports.

Under the agreement, Lummus will become the exclusive licensor for phenolics technologies, including processes such as Cumene and Cyclohexanone Oxime production.

The collaboration extends to engineering, marketing, and licensing, with both companies also supplying proprietary catalysts and equipment.

“This agreement strengthens our shared commitment to delivering efficient and sustainable technologies for our customers,” said Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer for Advanced Materials and Energy Solutions at Lummus. “It enhances our competitive position and allows us to offer comprehensive solutions across key markets like textiles and plastics.”

Fabio Assandri, Versalis’ Head of R&D, emphasized the benefits of the partnership: “By expanding our collaboration with Lummus, we aim to leverage our R&D expertise and proprietary technologies to drive innovation and meet evolving market needs.”