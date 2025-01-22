Azerbaijan negotiates cooperation issues with Luxembourg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg was held in Baku on January 22, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the delegation of Luxembourg was headed by Head of Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Véronique Dockendorf.

During the consultations, political ties between the two countries were discussed, and the importance of mutual visits and meetings in the framework of international events was emphasized to maintain a permanent political dialogue. The sides also discussed the state and prospects of cooperation in the economic, energy, transport, and humanitarian spheres, as well as within the framework of international organizations.

The parties emphasized the importance of developing an appropriate legal framework for expanding cooperation in various spheres.

Deputy Minister Rzayev described Azerbaijan's efforts in the field of climate diplomacy, its chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and the achievements made within the framework of the session.

The meeting provided detailed information on the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, steps taken by Azerbaijan towards establishing lasting peace in the region, the problem of mines in the territories liberated from occupation, and large-scale reconstruction works carried out there.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on regional and international issues, as well as other topics of mutual interest.