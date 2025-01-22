Baku Steel Company has successfully passed the certification of the American Petroleum Institute (PHOTO)

Baku Steel Company CJSC (hereinafter - BSC) has successfully passed the audit conducted by the American Petroleum Institute (API). According to the results of the audit, BSC has successfully completed the certification process in accordance with the API Spec Q1 standard, which reflects the requirements of the quality management system of manufacturers of products for the oil and gas industry. BSC has been granted the right to use the API 5CT and 5L specification monograms which reflect the product requirements.

The API Spec Q1 certificate is a testament to oil and gas industry manufacturers' commitment to implementing effective management systems that ensure quality control, continuous improvement, planning, and proper risk management. The API 5CT monogram and API 5L monogram confirm the quality, safety and compliance to high standards of casing pipes used in the oil and gas industry and general-purpose pipes used in different industries, respectively.

BSC has implemented significant improvements over the past year to obtain the API certification and to further improve quality of steel products, including:

a vacuum degassing unit was commissioned to remove hydrogen from steel and to improve physical and chemical qualities of produced steel billets;

new equipment has been purchased and commissioned to introduce state of the art solutions in the production process and to monitor pipe quality in accordance with the API requirements;

additionally, some of the existing equipment and processes have been upgraded;

procedures, manuals and internal standards have been reviewed and optimized to ensure dependable functioning and interaction between of production and quality assurance/ management units of the company;

internal and external trainings were organized for employees of all levels, including management and specialists responsible for quality.

Having successfully passed the API certification, BSC strengthens its position in the Caucasus region as a major producer of safe, high-quality and steel seamless pipes, including casing and general purpose pipes.

