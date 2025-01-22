Iranian nuclear deal is no longer fit for purpose in its current form - Rafael Grossi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, underscored significant challenges in managing Iran's nuclear program and the limitations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during a panel discussion titled "Rubik's Cube of Global Security" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

Grossi emphasized that while Iran does not currently possess nuclear weapons, its nuclear program has expanded significantly in scope since the JCPOA began unraveling in 2018. "If you compare the situation in 2018 with where we are heading in 2025, Iran’s nuclear activities have grown in every possible direction," he stated. "This makes it evident that the JCPOA, in its current form, is no longer fit for purpose, and we need to consider a new framework."

Grossi highlighted that the transactional philosophy behind the JCPOA, which was initially built on mutual concessions, remains relevant. However, he acknowledged that a new agreement would require substantial changes to reflect the evolving geopolitical landscape. "We need to rethink the structure and participants in the negotiations. The dynamics have shifted, and the lack of shared understanding among key players complicates the process," Grossi added.

He pointed to the growing divergence among traditional negotiating parties, including the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany), which had previously maintained a unified approach toward Iran. "In the past, there was a basic consensus, even amidst disagreements. That foundation no longer exists," he explained.

Grossi stressed the critical role of the international community in safeguarding the principles of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He suggested that any new agreement would require robust guarantees and the active involvement of the IAEA to ensure compliance. "We, as the guardians of the NPT, must play an indispensable role in shaping any future framework for Iran’s nuclear program," he said.

