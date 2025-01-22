Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, Oman establishing working group on inter-parliamentary relations

Politics Materials 22 January 2025 15:03 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The working group on inter-parliamentary ties between Azerbaijan and Oman is being established, Trend reports.

This issue was included in the proposed amendment to the decision of the Azerbaijani Parliament "On the election of heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of the Parliament of Azerbaijan".

According to the draft, MP Sabina Salmanova is proposed to the post of the head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Oman.

