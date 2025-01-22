Kazakhstan modernizes qualifications for oil, gas industry

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 22. The Kazakh Industry Council has approved plans to modernize professional qualifications for the oil and gas sector, Trend reports.

A meeting of the Industry Council on professional qualifications in the oil and gas, oil refining, and petrochemical industries took place in Kazakhstan. During the meeting, the work plan for the Industry Council for 2025, developed by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, was supported and approved in accordance with the first agenda item.

An expert from the National Body for Professional Qualifications under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan informed the participants about the current activities of the body and its plans for the current year.

As part of the "Year of Professions" announced by the Kazakhstan's President for 2025, representatives from the Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan presented information about measures to implement this initiative and prepare personnel with technical and vocational education for the oil and gas sector.

Additionally, the meeting of the Industry Council highlighted the importance of the topics discussed for the development and improvement of professional qualifications in the oil and gas, oil refining, and petrochemical industries of Kazakhstan.

