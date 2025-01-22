The number of downloads for the "SİMA İmza" app exceeded 3 million

The "SİMA İmza" mobile application, developed by "AzInTelecom" LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation, has surpassed 3 million downloads, with over 1 million added in the past five months. Launched in 2022, the app has rapidly expanded its reach and approximately 70 partnerships were established.

Through the unified "digital.login" access system, "SİMA İmza" provides access to more than 150 government portals. Additionally, nearly 40 financial institutions, including 10 banks, have digitized various services using this next-generation digital signature.

With this application, individuals and organizations no longer depend on customer service centers to obtain electronic signatures. Users can acquire a digital signature anytime, anywhere, using a smartphone with internet access. To take advantage of the digital solution, users simply need to download the app and complete the registration process. The app is completely free for citizens.

The SİMA digital signature is playing an important role in boosting the country's digital transformation by improving user experience and fostering greater engagement within the digital government framework and public-private partnerships. "SİMA İmza" offers considerable time and cost savings. It reduces dependence on additional staff and paper storage to manage physical applications. Lengthy and exhausting queue processes are also resolved.

Integrating artificial intelligence and biometric identification into the application significantly enhances the reliability of electronic signatures. Facial recognition technology ensures security by preventing fraud cases. For more information on this next-generation digital signature, visit www.sima.az or contact the Call Center at 157.