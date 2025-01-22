BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 22. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev signed an updated Program of Inter-Ministerial Cooperation for 2025-2027 following talks in Moscow, Trend reports via Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov noted that consistent implementation of this program will contribute to further strengthening and concretization of foreign policy coordination between the countries.

“We are long-standing strategic partners and allies. We are united by time-tested, genuinely friendly relations. It is in this spirit that we interact on practical aspects of our ties,” the Russian Foreign Minister said, noting that these relations are extensive and cover virtually all spheres of activity of states and peoples.

During the negotiations, the ministers discussed economic cooperation, the activities of the Intergovernmental Russian-Kyrgyz Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation, as well as the construction of nine Russian-language schools in Kyrgyzstan.

The issues of activation and improvement of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University and preparation for the work of the International Organization for the Russian Language were also considered.

Russian minister Lavrov noted that President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov was invited to the celebrations in Moscow on May 9 in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

In turn, Kulubayev invited his Russian counterpart to visit Kyrgyzstan.

As regards Kyrgyz-Russian relations in general, the Kremlin continues to be the principal actor in Kyrgyzstan, acting as its foremost economic and security ally. Moscow consolidates its power via financial assistance, military cooperation, and cultural involvement, seeking to maintain enduring strategic relationships. President Putin's recent statements underscore Moscow's commitment to Bishkek's advancement, particularly via the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This entrenched alliance signifies mutual interests in regional stability and economic integration.

