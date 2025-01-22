Addressing climate change issues requires focus on collective efforts - TURKPA SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Addressing climate change issues requires focus on collective efforts, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Mehmet Sureyya Er said at the second meeting of heads of committees on health issues of TURKPA member parliaments today, Trend reports.

The official emphasized that humanity is currently facing global challenges.

According to him, the consequences of climate change are manifesting in different parts of the world, also affecting the health of people.

"Making decisions that ensure the protection of public health plays a key role. We must aim for collective efforts to address the issues caused by climate change. Strengthening close ties between countries in the region is crucial.

We need to assess proposals aimed at developing 'green' technologies. Educating the public on environmental regulations can play an important role. I believe that our cooperation in the areas of climate change and health will make a significant contribution to solving these problems," Er added.

To note, the TURKPA meeting has brought together representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the TURKPA Secretariat, along with Azerbaijan.

The event will feature discussions on “Climate Change and Health: Responding to the Health Impacts of Climate Change in Legislation".

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was founded through an agreement signed by the Heads of Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye on November 21, 2008, at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye. On September 29, 2009, the inaugural plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, previously referred to as the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries, convened in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Rules of Procedure of TURKPA, the Regulations of the Secretariat, and the Baku Declaration were ratified during the Plenary Session. The TURKPA Secretariat will be permanently situated in Baku.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel