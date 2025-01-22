Iran, Azerbaijan discuss comprehensive development of relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The comprehensive development of bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan remains at the center of attention, Secretary of the Supreme Council of National Security of Iran Ali Akbar Ahmadian said at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev in Tehran on January 22, Trend reports.

He posits that collaboration in the banking sector between the two nations could emerge as a focal point of interest.

Ahmadian emphasized that working hand in hand and joining forces among the different institutions of both countries is crucial for nurturing their relationship.

The meeting also touched upon matters concerning the South Caucasus.

To note, the two-day 16th session of the Iranian-Azerbaijani Joint Economic Commission started in Tehran on January 21.

