Tajikistan's Dushanbe to host CIS heads of state summit in October

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 22. A summit of the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is scheduled to take place on October 10 in Dushanbe, Ahmad Saidmurodzoda, Head of the CIS Countries Department at Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told journalists, Trend reports.

He also mentioned that the event will be preceded by a meeting of the CIS Council of Prime Ministers on June 5.

In 2025, the CIS presidency is transferred from Russia to Tajikistan. Earlier, Saidmurodzoda reported that 113 events are planned for the Commonwealth in 2025.

During a meeting of the CIS Council of Prime Ministers in December 2024 in Moscow, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda highlighted Dushanbe's intention to accelerate the coordination of documents related to labor migration in 2025.

Among the key projects, he mentioned the concept of a gradual common labor market and the regulation of labor migration among CIS member states, as well as agreements on the mutual recognition of documents for labor migrants, which have been under discussion for a long time.

The development of economic cooperation within the CIS will become one of the key areas of the country's efforts. In addition, Tajikistan aims to achieve the coordination and signing of an agreement on cooperation in the development of heavy machine engineering by the heads of government of the CIS countries.