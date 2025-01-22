Kyrgyz, Russian FMs brainstorm political dialogue development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 22. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev discussed the development of bilateral political dialogue during a meeting in Moscow, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of Russia.

Lavrov expressed satisfaction with the progressive development of the bilateral dialogue, noting that it is characterized by a high level of trust.

He also emphasized that regular meetings between the Presidents of Russia and Kyrgyzstan create a solid foundation for the development of cooperation between the countries in all areas.

The minister noted that Russia and Kyrgyzstan closely cooperate in the field of foreign policy both bilaterally and within the framework of joint integration organizations, coordinating actions on global international platforms, primarily at the United Nations.

"In 2024, a series of consultations took place between our ministries, including deputy ministers. A cooperation program between our ministries for 2022-2024 has been implemented. Today, we'll sign a new program for the next three-year period – 2025-2027," Lavrov added.

