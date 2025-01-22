Azerbaijan set to announce parameters, names of systematically important banks in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is likely to publish parameters and names of systematically important banks in 2025, the CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on the interest rate corridor parameters today, Trend reports.

According to him, the rules regarding systematically important banks are currently being revised.

The official pointed out that coordination with the relevant authorities is currently underway.

"We are at the coordination stage, and once confirmed, we will make this information public. Most likely, the parameters and names of systemically important banks will be published in 2025. Every year, we'll inform which banks are considered systematically important based on the year's results and which rules will apply. The document has already been prepared and is at the coordination stage," he added.

To note, the CBA has made a decision to leave the refinancing rate unchanged at the level of 7.25 percent, while the upper and lower limits of the interest rate corridor - at 8.25 percent and 6.25 percent, respectively.

