U.S. Energy Department to streamline LNG application process, extends comment deadline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the resumption of reviewing applications for exporting LNG to countries without free trade agreements with the United States, Trend reports.

This decision follows a directive to return to regular procedures and aligns with the administration’s focus on energy policy.

The Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) will now proceed with pending applications under the requirements of the Natural Gas Act. Acting DOE Secretary Ingrid Kolb emphasized that the process will align with the multi-agency National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review to improve efficiency.

The DOE recently extended the public comment period for its study on LNG exports. Initially set to close on February 18, 2025, the comment period will now run until March 20, 2025, allowing for additional stakeholder input.

The department stated that while timely application processing remains a priority, the extended comment period ensures decisions are based on a comprehensive administrative record.